'Save the EPA' rally held in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- A half-dozen environmental groups joined Congressman Brian Higgins Tuesday, for a rally to support the Environmental Protections Agency, or EPA.

The event was held at River Fest Park. Speakers said the clean up of the Buffalo River and holding Tonawanda Coke accountable for air pollution would not have happened without the EPA's help.

Nonetheless, the Trump Administration is proposing a 31 percent cut to the EPA's budget.

"We should not allow this president and his administration to destroy the environment that people have committed to restoring for not weeks, not years, but decades," Higgins said. He also said Congress will return to Washington after Labor Day to continue work on passing a budget.

