Saturday is Prescription Drug Take Back Day

A generic photo of prescription drugs (Photo: Getty Images)

BUFFALO, N.Y. - On Saturday April 29, the Drug Enforcement Administration, local police, and other community partners are teaming up to get unused, unwanted prescription medications out of people's homes.

Drop offs will be held throughout Western New York from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. People can drop off old medications for free, with no questions asked. Only pills and other solids, like patches, can be brought to the collection sites. Liquids, needles or other sharp medical devices will not be accepted.

According to National Survey in Drug Use and Health, America is experiencing an epidemic of addiction, overdose, and death due to abuse of prescription drugs, particularly opioid painkillers. 6.4 million Americans age 12 and over—2.4 percent of the population—abuse prescription drugs. That's more than abuse cocaine, heroin, hallucinogens, and methamphetamine combined. Also, the majority of prescription drug abusers report that they obtain their drugs from friends and family, including from the home medicine cabinet.

© 2017 WGRZ-TV