Salvatore donates $1M to ECMC

Russell Salvatore signs $1M check to ECMC.

BUFFALO, N.Y. - Leaders at Erie County Medical Center are one step closer to opening a new trauma center and emergency department thanks to Russell Salvatore.

The local restaurateur donated $1 million to ECMC on Tuesday.

Salvatore says he decided to make the donation because of the quality care he received at the facility when he broke his ankle a few years ago.

"I would have to say this is probably the most expensive cast anybody had to pay for anything." Salvatore joked on Tuesday. "I never realized it was going to cost me this much money to walk away from these beautiful people."

ECMC has raised $2.5 million dollars. Construction is expected to begin soon.

