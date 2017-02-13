Salamanca School teacher passes away

Salmanca Central Schools (Photo: WGRZ)

SALAMANCA, NY-- Staff and students at the Salamanca School District are mourning the loss of one of their teachers over the weekend.

According to a Facebook post by Superintendent Robert Breidenstein, one of their sixth grade teacher at Seneca Elementary School, Mr. Nelson Beard, passed away.

Olean Police tell 2 On Your Side that it appears it was an unattended death in Mr. Beard's apartment. The cause of his death is unknown.

The district canceled school for students for Monday.

Crisis team members will be at the school from 1-3pm Monday, and throughout the week to help children and staff deal with the loss.

(© 2017 WGRZ)