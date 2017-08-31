Salamanca High names new principal

Christoper Siebert, the new Salamanca High School Principal. Photo Credit: The Salamanca Press (Photo: Photo Credit: The Salamanca Press)

SALAMANCA, N.Y. -- Salamanca High School has officially named its new principal.

Christopher Siebert will fill the vacancy of Scott Cooper, who resigned earlier this month.

Siebert has been with the Salamanca School District for 25 years. He was most recently serving as the Interim High School Principal after Cooper had resigned. Siebert's first official day as principal is Friday.

Siebert came to the district in 1993 and worked as a 7th Grade Teacher. He then taught high school biology from 1999 until 2004, until he was appointed Jr/Sr High School Assistant Principal. He also was the district athletic director from 2004 to 2016.

