Sabres players sign Sweet-16 birthday poster

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- A Western New York teen and Sabres fan got a special surprise for her Sweet 16, Saturday.

Sophia Stalica, from Silver Creek, said she has been a Sabres fan since she was little, often going to games with her uncle, Joe Stalica.

For his niece's 16th birthday, Joe took her to to the game Saturday, when the Sabres took on the St. Louis Blues.

After the Sabre's 3-2 win, Sophia and her uncle decided to wave a sign declaring Sophia's birthday around the area where they thought the Sabres would be leaving KeyBank Center.

To their surprise, five players stopped to put their signatures on the sign. These players included goaltender Robin Lehner, captain Brian Gionta, Justin Bailey and Tyler Ennis.

"I was really excited," Sophia said. She and her uncle had been standing in the cold for around an hour, and although some players didn't stop to sign, she was ecstatic that several significant players did, wishing her a happy birthday.

