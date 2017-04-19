Apr 5, 2017; Buffalo, NY, USA; Buffalo Sabres center Jack Eichel (15) takes the puck from Montreal Canadiens right wing Brendan Gallagher (11). Kevin Hoffman-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Kevin Hoffman, Kevin Hoffman)

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- The agent for Sabres center Jack Eichel said Wednesday there is no truth to reports Eichel won't negotiate an extension with the team if Dan Bylsma stays on as head coach.

The agent said Eichel is 100 percent on board with an extension with the team, "assuming negotiations go well."

The agent also said that the status of Dan Bylsma has nothing to do with Eichel's decision to accept an extension.

"Bottom line...he's a competitor," the agent said. " He's pissed his team isn't in the playoffs. He places most of the burden on himself."

#Sabres Eichel agent: "He is 100% on board" with an extension "assuming negotiations go well." Bylsma status "has nothing to do with it." — Adam Benigni (@AdamBenigni) April 19, 2017

© 2017 WGRZ-TV