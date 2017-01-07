Sabres' Bogosian to host 'Casino for a Cause'

BUFFALO, NY-Buffalo Sabres defenseman Zach Bogosian will host 'Casino for a Cause' Saturday night at the Town Ballroom on Main St. downtown.
The event gets underway at 7 P.M. and 2 On Your Side's Pete Gallivan will serve as the evening's emcee.
The party is the inaugural event to benefit the BOGO Bunch, a charity started by Bogosian and his wife Bianca back in 2015 to raise funds for the Buffalo Wellness Center's Juicer Fund and Roswell Park.
Town Ballroom will be transformed into a 1920s era nightclub with Bogosian and Sabre teammates dealing cards and working the gaming tables dressed in period attire.
The festivities also include both a live and silent auction, music by Bob Greco and the Rat Pack Band and food from some of Buffalo's best restaurants.
