Sabres assign Bailey, Ullmark to Rochester

WGRZ 3:15 PM. EST January 14, 2017

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Buffalo Sabres forward Justin Bailey and goaltender Linus Ullmark have been assigned to the Rochester Americans.

Justin Bailey is a Williamsville native who was recalled from Rochester February 10, 2016. 

 

