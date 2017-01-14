S. Tier veteran honored for Korean service

NY Senator Catherine Young presents various medals to Private First Class Kenneth Neamon for his service in the Korean War. WGRZ Photo/Jim Gibbons

MACHIAS, N.Y. -- A veteran who helped patrol a dangerous border during the Korean War was recognized Saturday in the Southern Tier.

Kenneth Neamon, a Springville native, was honored in Machias with various medals for his military duty in the 1960's as an Army Private First Class.

Those awards are the Army's Good Conduct Medal, the Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal, the Korean Defense Service Medal, the National Defense Service Medal, the U.S. Army Marksman Badge with Rifle Bar, and the Cold War Recognition Certificate.

He earned those honors while serving from 1966 to 1972.

Neamon was stationed in the Demilitarized Zone Buffer between North and South Korea. 43 servicemen were killed and another 111 wounded in border battles between Oct. 5, 1966 and Dec. 3, 1969.

New York State Senator Catherine Young, (R-Olean) presented the medals to Neamon during a ceremony.

"So often times I find that veterans are out there and they're humble and they come home from service, they don't ask for recognition," she said. "And therefore they haven't received the honors -- the medals that are coming to them. So it is so wonderful to finally get veterans like Ken, who have served us so well, the recognition that they deserve."

