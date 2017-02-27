S. Buffalo Business Helps Vandalism Victims

Buffalo, NY - A south Buffalo businessman is now stepping up to help people in Orchard Park deal with the vandalism which struck their vehicles over the weekend. He wants to help those affected by the destructive actions of a few.

During the overnight hours of Friday, Orchard Park Police reported quite a string of vandalism with damage to vehicles and other property. Someone used spray paint on vehicles to place on them offensive swastikas and other symbols and graffiti.

At least 11 vehicles were actually damaged in this way. That includes a specially adapted van which a woman used to transport her disabled daughter. She did get help in removing that offensive graffiti.

But now the owner of Transit Collision on Abbott Road in South Buffalo is also offering to repair this damage for anyone else affected free of charge.

Roman Celniker who runs Transit Collision says it's strictly personal for him. "About 25 years ago my family actually moved here to escape like anti- Semitism . And now we're able to be like successful as a US citizen. So I'm in a position where I can actually give something back to the community. So when I saw that I figured why would be adding more heartache to the people. So if I can help, I'm here to help."

2 On Your Side asked him to explain exactly what he is offering. "Well...we're offering that any car that was affected by the graffiti...if it was damaged, if there's paint on it or anythlng like that...just bring it in and we'll take care of it for you free of charge."

Celniker says a restored paint job for a car can be expensive but he says this is his personal way of letting people know there is still good in the world and that help is available.

He can be reached at his Transit Collision Shop at 901 - 0176. Or for more information on this offer of help go to his website http://www.transitcollision.com

