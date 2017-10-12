Rushford man accused of home improvement scam

FILLMORE, NY — An alleged home improvement scam against an elderly person has a Rushford man facing larceny and fraud charges.

James R. Stuart, 58, has been charged with third-degree grand larceny and scheme to defraud. According to the Wyoming County Sheriff's Office, Stuart allegedly charged an elderly person in the Town of Arcade nearly $12,000 to power wash a house, cut some tree limbs and clean gutters.

Deputies say he also received money to do similar work, most of which was not even done, from another person. He has pending charges in Cuba Court for that incident.

A warrant was issued for Stuart's arrest. He was taken into custody by deputies and the New York State Police following a traffic stop in the Town of Fillmore.

During the traffic stop, Stuart gave a false name, according to deputies. He faces a false impersonation charge and other vehicle and traffic violations. Stuart was issued appearance tickets by state police. He and is scheduled to appear back in the Town of Hume Court at a later date for those charges.

As for the larceny and fraud charges, Stuart was arraigned before Wyoming County Court Judge Mohun and sent to the Wyoming County Jail on $10,000 bail. Stuart is scheduled to appear back in the Town of Arcade Court at a later date.

“Based on this lengthy investigation, it is believed that Stuart has been doing home improvement and repair scams in the rural Western New York area and there are other victims out there. It is likely he has been using various names and has had other people with him," Sheriff Gregory Rudolph said.

If you or others have fallen victim is to this scam, you are asked to call the Wyoming County Sheriff’s Office at 585-786-8989.

"It is our hope others will come forward and the true scope of these crimes and the loss to victims will be uncovered,” Rudolph said.

© 2017 WGRZ-TV