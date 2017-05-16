WGRZ
Close

Runaways from Wyndham Lawn located

WGRZ 6:33 PM. EDT May 16, 2017

LOCKPORT, N.Y. -- Niagara County Sheriff Deputies say they have located three teens who had runaway from Wyndham Lawn Lawn Home for Children on Old Niagara Road in Lockport. 

Danielle Schlagler, 14, a white teen whose height and weight are not known and Erika Burr, a white teenager, 16, who is described as about 5'1" tall and 105 pounds with blond hair and hazel eyes were located Tuesday afternoon. 

Elijah Cruz, 13, a black teen about 5'3" tall weighing about 105 pounds with brown eyes was also reported missing, but was reported found Monday. 

 

 

© 2017 WGRZ-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories