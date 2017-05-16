Runaways from Wyndham Lawn located

WGRZ Graphic, Provided Photos (Photo: WGRZ Graphic, Provided Photos)

LOCKPORT, N.Y. -- Niagara County Sheriff Deputies say they have located three teens who had runaway from Wyndham Lawn Lawn Home for Children on Old Niagara Road in Lockport.

Danielle Schlagler, 14, a white teen whose height and weight are not known and Erika Burr, a white teenager, 16, who is described as about 5'1" tall and 105 pounds with blond hair and hazel eyes were located Tuesday afternoon.

Elijah Cruz, 13, a black teen about 5'3" tall weighing about 105 pounds with brown eyes was also reported missing, but was reported found Monday.

