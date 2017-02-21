Rt.5 ramp to 190N. re-opens

Viewer provided photo/Phil Maiarana

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Crews responded to the scene of a tractor-trailer rollover accident on Route 5 Tuesday.

The ramp to the I-190 northbound exit from Route 5 eastbound remained closed for the rest of the day Tuesday.

It re-opened to traffic around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday night.

New York State Police say the tractor-trailer driver suffered minor injuries.

There has been no word on what may have caused the accident.





