Rt.5 ramp to 190N. re-opens

Skyway To 190N Ramp Closed For Truck Crash

WGRZ 12:11 AM. EST February 22, 2017

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Crews responded to the scene of a tractor-trailer rollover accident on Route 5 Tuesday.  

The ramp to the I-190 northbound exit from Route 5 eastbound remained closed for the rest of the day Tuesday.

It re-opened to traffic around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday night. 

New York State Police say the tractor-trailer driver suffered minor injuries. 

There has been no word on what may have caused the accident. 


