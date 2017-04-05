Roxane Gay's visit to UB postponed

Roxane Gay (Photo: UB)

BUFFALO, NY- The University at Buffalo's Distinguished Speakers series with Roxane Gay has been rescheduled for Thursday, April 13.

Gay had to postpone and reschedule Wednesday night's engagement due to flight delays.

The event will now be held at the Center for the Arts main stage on April 13 at 8pm. Tickets issued for Alumni Arena will be honored at the Center for the Arts. Patrons will not need to get replacement tickets.

If you are unable to attend on April 13, you can request a refund at the original point of purchase before April 13. Series subscribers should contact Alumni Arena Box Office.

