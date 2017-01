WGRZ Photo/Bill Boyer

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Route 5, also known as the Skyway in Buffalo, will close at 10:30 p.m. Tuesday due to a High Wind Warning in the area, the Niagara International Transportation Technology Coalition (NITTEC) says.

It will be closed westbound from downtown to Tifft Street and Eastbound from Ridge Road to the 190 until further notice.