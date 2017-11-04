BUFFALO, NY — Some of Western New York's cancer-fighting heroes were honored at the 27th annual "All-Star Night" on Saturday.

The Black Tie benefits Roswell Park Cancer Institute and helps to support cutting-edge cancer research, like the critical Super T-Cell study 2 On Your Side's Adam Benigni reported on earlier this week.

The event also highlights people in the community who are helping in the fight against cancer, like Mike and Amy Lesakowski, who founded this year's 11-day power play.

"We didn't do it ourselves. We did it with an entire community, of Buffalo. Players, sponsors, volunteers, it's just amazing," said Amy Lesakowski.

