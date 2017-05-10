Roswell Park nurses present at national conference

Roswell Park Cancer Institute (Photo: WGRZ)

BUFFALO, N.Y. - Several teams of nurses from Roswell Park Cancer institute just got back from the annual "Congress of the Oncology Nursing Society in Denver.

The nurses presented a number of different research projects, including a group we spoke with, who showcased the benefits of a community liason nurse working with patients.

"It provides a huge sense of relief for many of our patients to know that if, for some reason, they are admitted to an outside hospital other than Roswell Park, that there are people there that are going to be following them and keeping their oncologist in the loop on what's happening with them," said Lisa Garvey, a community liason nurse at Roswell.

May is Oncology Nursing Month and this week is National Nurses Week.

