Roswell apologizes following pay mishap

Roswell Park Cancer Institute (Photo: WGRZ)

BUFFALO, N.Y. - Roswell Park Cancer Institute is apologizing to its nurses after a mix-up in communication regarding those employees' pay increases.

Over the past 24 hours or so, 2 On Your Side heard from a lot of nurses concerned about delays in getting a substantial pay increase and retro-pay.

It's a complicated process, but Thursday evening, Roswell told us it had not fully communicated how the raises were being implemented.

The organization decided to pay the nurses what they were owed in their April 13th paychecks.

We've already heard from some nurses who were happy with Roswell's decision.

Part of the statement from the institute read: "Our failure to properly communicate this created some significant dissatisfaction -- understandably -- on the part of our nurses." It went on to say, "It was important to us to fix this misunderstanding."

© 2017 WGRZ-TV