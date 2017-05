Police are investigating a rollover accident on Fillmore Avenue in Tonawanda (Photo: City of Tonawanda Police)

TONAWANDA, NY-- The City of Tonawanda Police Department is investigating a serious rollover accident.

The accident happened on Fillmore Avenue, in front of the Inner Harbor Yacht Club.

One person was taken to ECMC. Their condition and identity are unknown at this time.

Police have not released any other details.

