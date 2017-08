Getty Images/iStockphoto

LITTLE VALLEY, N.Y. — A one-car rollover crash on Route 242 in Little Valley killed one person, and left two others injured, according to the Cattaraugus County Sheriffs' Office.

It happened around 1:25 a.m. Sunday.

The two injured were taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

The names of the victims have not been released.

