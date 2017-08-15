Robbery Suspects Caught

CHEEKTOWAGA, NY- Three suspects were taken into custody in Cheektowaga Tuesday morning following a robbery that took place in Buffalo.

Buffalo Police say an individual was allegedly held up at Main and Florida Sts. around 8 A.M.

Tips and other leads led police to the parking lot of the Fairfield Inn on Genesee St. near the airport where they were taken into custody with help from the Cheektowaga and NFTA Police.

No injuries were reported. Spokesperson Mike DeGeorge says cash believed taken in the robbery was recovered.

