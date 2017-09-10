Road work projects begin in the city of Buffalo

(Photo: WGRZ)

BUFFALO, N.Y.-- Beginning at 7 a.m. Monday morning road work projects will begin in the Martin Luther King Park area.

The road work is part of the streetscape project for the $70 million WNY Workforce Training Center in the Northland Corridor.

Officials say that Northland Avenue will be open to local traffic only between Fillmore Avenue and Grider Street for ten days.

Street paving will begin on the following roads:

Fougeron Street between Fillmore Avenue and Kehr Street

Josephine Street between Northampton Street and Urban Street

North Parade Avenue between Northampton Street and Fillmore Avenue

North Parade Avenue between Fillmore and East Parade Avenue

Officials say traffic could be affected in those areas, and there could also be lane restrictions.

© 2017 WGRZ-TV