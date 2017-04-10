Riverkeeper responds to DEC pipeline rejection

WGRZ Photo

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation's decision to reject permits for the controversial Northern Access Pipeline has caused reactions throughout Western New York.

According to the DEC, the pipeline posed a threat to water quality and wildlife in the areas it ran through.

One group against that pipeline is Buffalo Niagara Riverkeeper.

"We had raised some major concerns about the number of stream crossings, and the methodology of the stream crossings and the fact that cumulatively those would have a significant impact on our watershed and our local communities," said Jill Spisiak Jedlicka, Riverkeeper Executive Director.

On the other hand-- National Fuel is firing back. It calls that decision "troubling," saying it puts the company's ability to meet people's energy needs in jeopardy.

