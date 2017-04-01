Rising country star is from WNY

Eric Van Hauten. WGRZ Photo/Franco Ardito (Photo: WGRZ Photo/Franco Ardito)

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- A native Western New Yorker who is living out his dream to become a country music star was on stage Saturday night in Buffalo.

24-year-old Eric Van Hauten performed at Venu on Chippewa Street.

He aims to blend the styles of Bruce Springsteen, Tom Petty, and Keith Urban with his unique musical expression.

The West Seneca West grad is touring after song writing and has been learning the ropes for the past year in Nashville.

"Just trying to get the music out there," he says. "I want people to hear it. I mean go on Spotify, go on iTunes, get it, listen to it. Even if you don't like it, let us know. Let us know what we can do better, what I can do better to make it good. So I think that's about it -- just I cannot thank the people enough for all their support that they've given me so far. And just very humbled and grateful for everything that's come my way."

Van Hauten has a new EP out, "Do You Wanna" which you can find on iTunes and Spotify.

