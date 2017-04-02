Reward Offered in Jamestown Arson Case

Crime Stoppers (Photo: Crime Stoppers)

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. - There's now a reward being offered for information that leads to the arrest of the person or people responsible for a string of arsons last month.

Crime Stoppers announced the reward of up to $1,000 Sunday morning, a little more than a week after firefighters battled five fires in the city.

Earlier this week police released surveillance video in connection with their investigation.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the tip line at (716) 867-6161.

The Jamestown Police Department and the Chautauqua County Fire Investigation Team are assisting in the investigation. The connection and a possible motive for the fires are not known at this time.

