Reward for info. on suspect who tried to rob bank

Photo: Crime Stoppers (Photo: Photo: Crime Stoppers)

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for information that could lead to the arrest of a suspect who tried to rob a Buffalo bank.

According to Crime Stoppers Buffalo, the suspect tried to rob the Five Star Bank at 40-50 Fountain Plaza in Buffalo.

The suspect allegedly passed the teller a note that read, "This is a robbery, I am armed, do not push silent alarm until I leave. I have a partner outside who will fire. Give me $10's, $20's, $50's, and $100's."

The man did not get any cash. He then reached over the counter and grabbed his note before fleeing the bank.

Anyone with information is asked to call 716-867-6161.

