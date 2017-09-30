Retaining wall collapses along Lake Ontario shoreline

Pictured is the damage done by strong waves along the Lake Ontario shoreline. Nate Krug/WGRZ

OLCOTT, NY — Residents along the Lake Ontario shoreline can't seem to catch a break.

Just when it seemed like flooding had quieted down, storms Friday night caused a retaining wall at the Olcott Yacht Club to fail around 1:30 a.m. Saturday.

Emergency management is trying to minimize the damage by putting down large rocks and sandbags. The Yacht Club hopes to get engineers to the area to assess the situation.

© 2017 WGRZ-TV