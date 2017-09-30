WGRZ
Close
Weather Alert 11 weather alerts
Close

Retaining wall collapses along Lake Ontario shoreline

Retaining wall breaks along Lake Ontario shoreline

WGRZ 7:42 PM. EDT September 30, 2017

OLCOTT, NY — Residents along the Lake Ontario shoreline can't seem to catch a break.

Just when it seemed like flooding had quieted down, storms Friday night caused a retaining wall at the Olcott Yacht Club to fail around 1:30 a.m. Saturday.

Emergency management is trying to minimize the damage by putting down large rocks and sandbags. The Yacht Club hopes to get engineers to the area to assess the situation. 

© 2017 WGRZ-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories