Retaining wall collapses along Lake Ontario shoreline

OLCOTT, NY — Residents along the Lake Ontario shoreline can't seem to catch a break.
Just when it seemed like flooding had quieted down, storms Friday night caused a retaining wall at the Olcott Yacht Club to fail around 1:30 a.m. Saturday.
Emergency management is trying to minimize the damage by putting down large rocks and sandbags. The Yacht Club hopes to get engineers to the area to assess the situation.
