Restoration work on Liberty Building underway

BUFFALO, NY-- If you live or work in downtown Buffalo, you may have noticed the scaffolding on one of the towers of the Liberty Building.

We were curious, and went to find out what's going on.

The building has stood out on Buffalo's skyline for more than 92 years and Lady Liberty has kept a close watch, in both directions; one faces east over the rail yards and the other facing west toward the lake, two resources that helped our city grow.

The west-facing statue has been staring into howling winds and lake effect snow for more than nine decades and could use a little TLC.

Crews are currently working to restore the structure.

Right now, it doesn't appear the east-facing tower has any issues that need immediate repair, but building officials say they are considering taking a closer look while they have the scaffolding up.

