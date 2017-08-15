Response to racist graffiti at playground

Windermere Elementary in Amherst. WGRZ Photo/Jeff Preval (Photo: WGRZ Photo/Jeff Preval)

AMHERST, N.Y. -- The Amherst Central School District has released a statement following racist graffiti discovered on playground equipment at Windermere Boulevard Elementary School.

The school said Tuesday the Amherst Police Department has been made aware of the racist graffiti, and the district is cooperating with an investigation into the matter.

The graffiti was found on a playground slide, and included what looked like a Star of David, associated with Judaism, and a Nazi swastika. It has been removed.

The safety and security of our students and families is of the utmost importance to us. Please know we will continue to maintain a school culture of acceptance and respect that enables all students to attend a safe and educationally stimulating environment each day. Behavior that contradicts this expectation or any other outlined in our Code of Conduct, as you know, has not and will not be tolerated, a portion of the school's statement reads.

In addition, school officials have confirmed parents are organizing a display of solidarity Tuesday evening at the playground in response to the offensive graffiti.

The gathering is slated for 5:30 p.m. at 291 Windermere Boulevard.

