Resolution calls for Paladino's resignation

Buffalo developer and school board member Carl Paladino

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- A resolution that will be talked about at Thursday’s special meeting of the Buffalo School Board demands Carl Paladino's immediate resignation.

You'll recall the Buffalo School Board member made racist comments about the First Family in Artvoice last week.

Six of Paladino's colleagues on the school board, a majority, have signed on to support a resolution that was just drafted Wednesday calling for his immediate resignation. It gives him an ultimatum to resign in 24 hours, otherwise the board will hire an outside attorney to file a petition with the State Education Commissioner to pursue Paladino's removal from the board.

2 On Your Side spoke with board majority member Jennifer Mecozzi about this Wednesday night. She says Thursday’s meeting is in response to public outcry.

"I'm talking hundreds of emails. Calls from all over the country. Calls from, I mean, texts from all over the place. This is an international incident now, and to be completely honest, what work is really getting done if we don't stand up and do something about it? So this is in clear response to people who want to see something happen. They're fed up," said Mecozzi.

Mecozzi told 2 On Your Side that since the resolution was just drafted, there's a 48 hour waiting period before it can be voted on meaning an actual vote might have to wait until the board's next meeting.

2 On Your Side called Carl Paladino Wednesday night and left him a message. He did not call us back, but he did talk with WBEN Wednesday afternoon.

"They introduced a resolution today that they're going to ask the Commissioner of Education to remove me from the Buffalo School Board for exercising at worst my First Amendment rights to speak," said Paladino.

"But Carl, are there legal grounds according to, what, educational or administrative law where the commissioner would have that unilateral authority?" asked WBEN’s Tom Bauerle.

"It would be a stretch of their discretion to try to take me out, you know, that wouldn't work. I don't think so," replied Paladino.

Wednesday, a New York State Education Department spokesperson tweeted that they're in the process of reviewing all of their options in this unusual situation and will closely watch the actions taken by the Buffalo School Board at Thursday's meeting.

The meeting is at City Hall in the Common Council Chambers on the 13th floor at 2:30 p.m.