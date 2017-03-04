Residents want community policing reforms

BUFFALO,Y NY - A community meeting was held Saturday on the city's east side, so residents could have an honest discussion about how community policing in Buffalo should change.

And a lot of people have strong opinions.

"They have the training, they just don't use it," said one woman.

"I seen they in the news just recently to a friend of mine I know they ran him over instead of shooting with a taser," said Stephen Hunter of Buffalo. He's talking about an incident, several months ago, when a Buffalo police officer ran over a man police say was suicidal and carrying a knife.

Police don't carry tasers, because according to Commissioner Daniel Derenda, tasers could be deadly.

REPORTER: What other than a taser, do you think a police officer should've done with a man who's suicidal, threatening and has a knife? "Show of force that shows you ain't got no chance," Hunter said. "When you see you got no way out, maybe you go ahead and give up." Among many reforms, residents there said they want police to put more emphasis on deescalation training and eventually be accredited -- ensuring that the state oversee Buffalo Police, to make sure standards are being met. "Ultimately the goal is to bring law enforcement and community together for a larger dialoge, but first I think we need to do the work to make sure the community is feeling safe and they have had a place to express themselves," said Denise Walden, a volunteer in charge of the meeting. Eventually all proposed reforms will be submitted to Mayor Brown's administration. "We would definitely like their ear and would like them to hear us and to hear policing as far as what is best again collaboratively in our community," she said.

