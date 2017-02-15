Residents report low flying plane near Clarence

Erie County Sheriff's Office (Photo: WGRZ)

CLARENCE, N.Y. - The Erie County Sheriff's Office and New York State Police say they received reports of a low flying plane in the Clarence area Wednesday night.

Dispatchers tell Channel 2 while they've gotten calls about a plane, they have no indication there was a problem with any aircraft in the area.

We also reached out to the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority, which operates the Buffalo Niagara International Airport for more information, but have not heard back.

