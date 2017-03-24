Residents get hateful fliers on their driveways

LEWISTON, NY - Lewiston Police are investigating to find the person or the people who dropped off fliers, that some people find offensive -- at more than a dozen homes in the village.

Among the information on the fliers was material supporting the Aryan nation.

Police say they're making progress on the investigation, already identifying a person of interest. One flier focuses on illegal immigration, and how the issue drains American taxpayers -- another document details black on white crime, saying it’s more likely an African American will commit a crime than a white person.

Residents reported receiving the flyers Thursday morning in plastic baggies left on their driveway.

REPORTER: some may question whether you can go the route of a hate crime -- could you go that route?

"Well, we’d have to have, well, the hate is one part of it, you have to have the actual crime and we don’t have anything that’s an actual crime in that nature," said Chief Frank Previte of Lewiston Police.

Police say residents at between 10 or 20 homes have reported discovering the materials. Police say it appears only residents on Mohawk Street, Lower River Road and Chicora Road in the village got the mailers.

Police say the only thing they could really do to the person or people responsible is site them for littering.

On that person of interest, police say that person doesn’t live in Lewiston or even Niagara County, but that they do live in Western New York and that they’re working that lead.

Police say they have no idea why Lewiston was targeted.

