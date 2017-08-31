Residential Center plans back to school community day

earbuds and headphones will be given away this Saturday

BUFFALO, N.Y. — New Life Residential Center is getting ready for its community awareness day this Saturday. The center, which treats and houses women with addictions, will give back to the community.

One of the items they'll hand out are free headphones and earbuds for kids going back to school.

"Kids need those, they have the computers, the phones so this will be a great accessory for the children," said counselor Kawanna Holmes.

New Life Residential Ctr. planning to giveaway headphones/earbuds for kids going back to school @margehamilton24 @WGRZ pic.twitter.com/OXoDKeyfsv — Claudine Ewing (@ClaudineWgrz) August 31, 2017

New Life Residential Center on Memorial Drive is a halfway house for women in recovery. It is a sanctuary for many women. Veronica Purks said, "these are women who need a helping hand" and they are eager to participate in the community awareness day events.

Donations are still being accepted. Call (716) 854-0944.

The Community Awareness Day is Saturday, September 2, 201, 11 a.m. — 7 p.m.

The event will feature bounce houses, a fashion show, dance contest and free food.



© 2017 WGRZ-TV