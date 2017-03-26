Rescued kittens arrive at Yorkshire shelter

Photo: Gina Right/A Place for Cats (Photo: Photo: Gina Right/A Place for Cats)

YORKSHIRE, N.Y. -- A Cattaraugus County volunteer animal rescue received a special delivery Sunday afternoon -- 31 kittens and six cats.

All 37 were transported from a Louisiana shelter where they were in line to be euthanized, said Gina Wright, who works as a liaison with the shelter in Yorkshire where the cats were taken. Wright is also the sister of the woman who runs the shelter called A Place for Cats.





The cats were taken to this shelter by two women who learned they were in line to be killed. Wright said they decided to rent a van to take them to safety. It was an eventful trip that included stops in Maine and Niagara Falls to drop off other animals. There was also the birth of more kittens than those already on board.

Wright said caring for the cats is a big task as it just about doubles the size of the shelter. Seven kittens were also born premature and need extra care. Fortunately several foster families have stepped up to help.

The cats who are staying at the shelter are already starting to acclimate.

"Right now they seem to be settling in great," she said.

However, the cats still need loving homes and the shelter could use donations to help care for them.

The shelter is located at 3285 Beyer Rd in Yorkshire and you can donate to them by clicking here http://bit.ly/2nllatz.





© 2017 WGRZ-TV