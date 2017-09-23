BUFFALO, NY — The Ten Lives Club and the City of Buffalo Animal Shelter partnered up today to take in more rescued dogs following Hurricane Irma.

The dogs brought in today are large, mixed-breed dogs and will be available for adoption within the week.

"These dogs will be going to good homes," said Marie Edwards, founder and president of the Ten Lives Club. "There's a lot of people that are making phone calls already about them. They all want to help the Hurricane Irma dogs, knowing these dogs were in enough problems, whatever."

If you're interested in adopting the dogs, call the Ten Lives Club's hotline at 716-646-5577 or go directly to the Buffalo Animal Shelter on Monday morning.

