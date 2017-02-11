Rescue at Eighteen Mile Creek Park in Hamburg

WGRZ Photo/Franco Ardito (Photo: Franco Ardito)

HAMBURG, N.Y. --- First responders were called to Eighteen Mile Creek Park in Hamburg for a rescue operation near the cliffs Saturday evening.

Hamburg's Fire Chief said a 20-year-old man is lucky to be alive after falling about 75 feet.

The man, from Angola, had lost his footing on slippery leaves and mud while trying to find a way down a creek bed after leaving a marked trail, according to a news release from Hamburg Police.

After the fall, the man was alert and responsive, officials say. He suffered non-life threatening injuries, but officials did not specify.

Mercy Flight transported the man to the Erie County Medical Center (ECMC) for evaluation.

