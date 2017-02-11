Rescue at 18 Mile Creek Park in Hamburg

WGRZ Photo/Franco Ardito (Photo: Franco Ardito)

HAMBURG, N.Y. --- First responders were called to 18 Mile Creek Park in Hamburg for a rescue operation near the cliffs Saturday evening.

Officials say a male young adult had to be pulled out of the area late this afternoon in the area of South Creek Road. There has been no word on the man's current condition.

Mercy Flight of Western New York was called to the scene.

This is a developing story. Stay with 2 On Your Side for updates.

(© 2017 WGRZ)