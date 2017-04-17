WGRZ
Close

Reports: Military helicopter crashes in Leonardtown, Md.

WUSA Breaking News

WUSA 2:37 PM. EDT April 17, 2017

LEONARDTOWN, MD. (WUSA9) - A military helicopter crashed Monday afternoon near the Breton Bay subdivision in Leonardtown, Maryland, according to The Baynet.com.

Witness said they saw it go down.

Officials with Patuxent Naval Ar Base said there were injuries. Maryland State Police confirmed that two medevac helicopters responded to the scene. 

It is unknown how many people were injured at this time.

We will have more as information as it becomes available. 

© 2017 WUSA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories