Reports: Military helicopter crashes in Leonardtown, Md.

LEONARDTOWN, MD. (WUSA9) - A military helicopter crashed Monday afternoon near the Breton Bay subdivision in Leonardtown, Maryland, according to The Baynet.com.

Witness said they saw it go down.

my sister and i just watched a military helicopter crash in breton bay wtf — bianca (@biancamelton_) April 17, 2017

Plane just crashed in Breton bay!!!???! — Dane (@Erickson_Dane) April 17, 2017

Officials with Patuxent Naval Ar Base said there were injuries. Maryland State Police confirmed that two medevac helicopters responded to the scene.

It is unknown how many people were injured at this time.

We will have more as information as it becomes available.

