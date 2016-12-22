Report: Uber legislation could be addressed Tuesday in Albany

ALBANY, N.Y. - Plans are in the works for a special legislative session in Albany next week.

Politico is reporting that it could happen on Tuesday December 27th, though nothing is certain.

Making ridesharing services like UBER and Lyft legal in Upstate New York is one key piece of legislation that could be voted on.

The other is a pay raise for members of the senate and assembly.

They make a base salary of $79,500 a year, and haven't gotten a raise since 1998.