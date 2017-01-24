Report: Peace Bridge on Trump infrastructure list

Traffic moves along on the Peace Bridge in this view from the Canadian side of the border.

BUFFALO, N.Y. - The Peace Bridge in Buffalo is reportedly on a list compiled by the Trump Administration of nationwide infrastructure projects as the new White House attempts to identify its investment priorities.

The report, from McClatchy News, offers a first look at projects that could be funded if President Trump follows through on his promise to rebuild and renew America's roads, bridges, and airports.

While the report offers no specifics on the nature of the work that could be done with the Peace Bridge, it does put the cost at $700 million and says 700 jobs could be created.

