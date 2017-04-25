Report: Labatt USA to move to Perry Street

WGRZ File Photo (Photo: WGRZ File Photo)

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Wednesday morning, Pegula Sports and Entertainment will formally announce what its plans are for its newly purchased building next to the KeyBank Center on Perry Street in the Cobblestone District.

Jim Fink with Buffalo Business First reports Labatt USA will move its headquarters to the complex at 79 Perry Street, along with a brewery and restaurant.

The company currently leases space in the old Key Center at Fountain Plaza.

