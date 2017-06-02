Report: Amazon to open Lancaster warehouse

LANCASTER, N.Y. -- Amazon could be bringing 500 new jobs to Western New York by the end of the year.
2 on Your Side news partner Buffalo Business First reports that Amazon will be taking over a warehouse in Lancaster on Walden Avenue and turning it into a regional distribution center. It's expected to open later this year.
We asked Amazon for more information and will update you when we find out more.
