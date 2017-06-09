Remembering UB professor killed in Thruway crash

Photo credit Johnny McIntyre (Photo: Photo credit Johnny McIntyre)

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- A University at Buffalo School of Nursing assistant professor is being remembered for her kindness, intellect, and important work following a fatal multi-vehicle crash Thursday morning on the I-90 in Lancaster.

Dr. Ellen Volpe, 45, of Rochester, was described by her family as "an incredible mother, daughter, and sister," according to a statement.

The statement continues: "We will miss her energy, compassion, intelligence, humor and grace; she brought lightness and love to all the lives she touched."

Volpe was a vital scholar, according to her family, providing important research on the relation of trauma, substance use disorders, and post-traumatic stress disorder in urban youth as a partner with the Center for Youth. As an Assistant Professor at UB, she is described as an "inspiration" to her students and to her coworkers.

Volpe was also very active in her Rochester community. She mentored young people through Camp DayDreams, a nonprofit founded by her husband, Johnny McIntyre, and the Boys & Girls Club of Rochester.

The Boys and Girls Club of Rochester released the following statement about Dr. Volpe:

"The Boys & Girls Club of Rochester joins the Volpe and McIntyre families in mourning the death of Ellen Volpe, Ph.D. Ellen has been an inspiration to a generation of Rochester’s youth through her dedication to the Camp DayDreams program. She brought compassion and love to her mentoring of teens, inspiring them – and all of us at the BGCR – with her energy and humor."

Marsha Lewis, Dean of the UB School of Nursing, released the following statement Thursday after receiving news of the crash:

"The School of Nursing and entire UB community is shocked and saddened by this terrible news. Ellen was a beloved professor in the School of Nursing and a very talented researcher and teacher. She will be greatly missed."

State Police say five vehicles were involved in Thursday's accident just beyond exit 49 in Lancaster. The call came in around 9:45 a.m. The collision happened when a 2016 Freightliner box truck traveling westbound struck the rear of a 2009 Honda also traveling westbound that was driven by Volpe, state police say. Volpe's vehicle then struck multiple other vehicles. One other person involved in the accident was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

