Remembering UB professor killed in Thruway crash

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- A University at Buffalo School of Nursing assistant professor is being remembered for her kindness, intellect, and important work following a fatal multi-vehicle crash Thursday morning on the I-90 in Lancaster.
Dr. Ellen Volpe, 45, of Rochester, was described by her family as "an incredible mother, daughter, and sister," according to a statement.
The statement continues: "We will miss her energy, compassion, intelligence, humor and grace; she brought lightness and love to all the lives she touched."
Volpe was a vital scholar, according to her family, providing important research on the relation of trauma, substance use disorders, and post-traumatic stress disorder in urban youth as a partner with the Center for Youth. As an Assistant Professor at UB, she is described as an "inspiration" to her students and to her coworkers.
Volpe was also very active in her Rochester community. She mentored young people through Camp DayDreams, a nonprofit founded by her husband, Johnny McIntyre, and the Boys & Girls Club of Rochester.
The Boys and Girls Club of Rochester released the following statement about Dr. Volpe:
"The Boys & Girls Club of Rochester joins the Volpe and McIntyre families in mourning the death of Ellen Volpe, Ph.D. Ellen has been an inspiration to a generation of Rochester’s youth through her dedication to the Camp DayDreams program. She brought compassion and love to her mentoring of teens, inspiring them – and all of us at the BGCR – with her energy and humor."
