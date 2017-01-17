Registration open for Ride For Roswell

The 21st annual Ride For Roswell involved more than 10,000 riders, volunteers and other supporters. (Photo: WGRZ)

BUFFALO, NY-- Registration is now open for the annual Ride For Roswell, which will take place Saturday, June 24.

The ride, which raises money for cancer research and patient-care programs at Roswell Park Cancer Institute, will feature 12 routes ranging from three to 102 miles, including two new route options.

“Everyone has been touched by cancer in some way, and The Ride provides an opportunity for the entire community to come together and fight back against this devastating disease. Roswell Park has some of the brightest minds in the field working tirelessly to find cancer cures, and they rely on funds raised through The Ride to fuel their efforts in discovering and developing new lifesaving treatments,” said Ride Director, Bryan Sidorowicz in a statement.

More than 10,000 are expected to participate. The Ride For Roswell has raised more than $38 million dollars for Roswell Park Cancer Institute. For more information, or to register: https://rideforroswell.org/

