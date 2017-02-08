Refugees arrive in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. - Two Syrian families arrived in Western New York Wednesday night as part of a refugee resettlement program with the International Institute.

The restrictions under President Donald Trump's executive order are not being enforced at this point as the situation plays out in court. The International Institute says many families who were detained overseas when the order was first signed are now arriving here.

"We're very excited. To be honest, there's various challenges. There's been challenges - just the unknown of having families be excited and then told no you're family's not coming. Yes they are... we think they are. So there's that fear of the unknown," said Denise Phillips Beehag with Refugee Services and Employment.

More refugee families are scheduled to arrive in Buffalo later this week.

