Refugees approved to move to WNY detained

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. -- While President Trump’s executive order on refugees is meant to secure America's borders, some are concerned that this is hurting refugees who have already been vetted and are trying to flee terrorism.

It's already impacting one program that was working to bring families to Niagara Falls starting later this month.

This group of refugees included more than thirty children who were going to be welcomed into the Niagara Falls School District. They were already fully vetted and approved to move here from countries like Sudan, Somalia, Iraq, Iran, and Afghanistan. Now, they aren't coming. They are being detained overseas.

Jewish Family Service runs a resettlement program here. We are told many of the families probably don't know that they won't be coming to the United States yet.

Now they have to wait to find out what the new vetting process will be.

“All of the people, Muslims included, that are leaving Syria and all those places have been persecuted and or tortured in one way or another. So it is disheartening, it's sad, it's outrageous, it's painful to me personally and professionally," says Marlene Schillinger, CEO of Jewish Family Service of Buffalo & Erie County. “We're talking about people who have no place to go again. It's a tragedy."

We asked Schillinger if the families can go to another country. She says the executive order is too new and she just doesn't know yet. She is in constant contact with the Hebrew Immigrant Aid Society which is the parent organization that's standing by at various departure locations.

The Refugee Center Online is posting updates on the refugee programs it sponsors online as information about the new vetting process is released.

