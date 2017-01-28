Refugee from Iraq addresses protestors at Buffalo Airport

BNIA Protest

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. - A refugee from Iraq addressed dozens of protestors who gathered at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport Saturday night.

They protested President Donald Trump's Executive Order that suspends the entry of all refugees to the U.S. for 120 days, halts admission of refugees from Syria indefinitely and bars entry for three months to residents from the predominantly Muslim countries of Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia and Yemen.

Late Saturday night, the order was put on hold after a U.S. District Judge in Brooklyn granted an emergency stay sought by immigrants’ rights lawyers.

The refugee, an airport worker told the protestors that he came to the U.S. from Iraq seven years ago searching for peace. He says he helps protect this country but doesn't agree with President Trump's refugee ban.

