AMHERST, NY — Lots of folks had marriage on their minds today in Amherst with the announcement of the second year of the Hitched 716 Wedding Giveaway.

Reeds Jenss Jewelers and their partner merchants are teaming up again to offer everything from the engagement ring, to the limo, a wedding cake, reception and a honeymoon to the lucky couple who wins with their video entry due by Nov. 28.

"We really want a couple that loves the area. That's tethered to the area. That loves our sporting teams. Loves our culture. And does things for our community. You know there's so much that we all can do to make our community better," said Jeffrey Zimmer from Reed Jenss.

The winning couple will be announced on Jan. 1. For more details, head to the Hitched 716 website here.

